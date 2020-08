Your company can support two nonprofit organizations at once by participating in KRCC's Spirit of Sharing program. Help increase community awareness for nonprofit organizations and become a KRCC underwriter. Recognize your business while supporting your favorite non-profit and its mission.

Schedules will be placed on KRCC and are considered a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit contribution.

Contact Jeanette Hohman at 719-473-4801 to learn more.