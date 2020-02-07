Alleged Juvenile STEM School Shooter Pleads Guilty

Alec McKinney, the younger alleged shooter in the Highlands Ranch STEM School shooting, has pleaded guilty at his arraignment Friday.

At the time of the shooting, McKinney was 16 years old. The other defendant, Devon Erickson, was 18. Both are to be tried as adults.

McKinney pleaded guilty to 17 counts, including first-degree murder. His mandatory minimum sentence is life with the possibility of parole after serving 40 years minus already earned time.

Erickson pleaded not guilty in early January.

According to Peter Langman, a school shooter expert, it is typical for shooters to plead not guilty. Their defense usually rests on some form of insanity of mental illness.

“That has no connection to how much information is known about them even if they are caught or on video,” Langman said.

Even if it is known that the alleged suspects did the crime, it is typical for the defense team to claim that there was bullying to provide a motivation to minimize the potential sentencing.

“One thing that stands out with this case is that there were two perpetrators,” he said.