Coronavirus Cases Grow Dramatically in Colorado As Polis Bans Large Events

Polis announced he was "issuing guidance" requiring cancelation of large public gatherings of over 250 people “unless they can successfully take steps” to limit contact between people to six feet.

Polis's action follows several counties and cities that began banning large public events. On March 12, Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin counties prohibited gatherings and events of more than 50 people.

“Gatherings of more than 50 attendees are prohibited, unless measures are taken by event organizers to minimize risk,” according to a joint statement issued by the counties.

Many metro-area school districts, including Denver Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, announced they would close for periods up to three weeks starting today or Monday.

Colleges around the state have also canceled classes or moved them online.

On March 10, Polis declared a state of emergency for Colorado, which makes more resources available. Polis directed the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment to offer paid sick leave for service and hospitality workers, or an estimated 15 percent of the state’s 3.1 million workers. And drive-up laboratories are starting to open around the state to serve patients whose doctors said they meet certain criteria for testing for COVID-19.

Polis said his administration remains focused on expanding the number of tests available and being conducted in the state in order to get those who test positive into isolation.

"We are a leader in testing," Polis said, noting that the Colorado number is equivalent to about 10 percent of the number conducted nationally. "But it's far from enough."

With somewhere around 1,000 tests completed on about 600 people through Thursday, (the state has not recently released the number of actual tests completed), Colorado has tested just a fraction of the number tested in Washington state, for example, where nearly 5,000 tests had been conducted through Thursday.

Polis said Colorado is on the verge of a “tipping point.” He said there are likely thousands more cases than the 72 identified, but those people have not had access to a test or are waiting for results.