Polis Announces Statewide Stay-At-Home Order

The governor of Colorado has publically stated, more than once, that he hoped to avoid any orders to require residents to hunker down. He hoped most Coloradans would voluntarily to comply with advice geared toward slowing the spread of COVID-19 across the state.

Things have now changed on that front.

Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide “stay at home” order Wednesday, requiring the state’s 5.7 million residents to avoid unnecessary travel and mingling with others outside their households.

Polis, who had resisted taking the dramatic step even as cities, counties and local health departments in metro Denver issued the orders, said he was persuaded that a statewide approach was necessary as the number of deaths from the coronavirus grew from 11 to 19 in a single day.

“Now is the time to stay at home,” Polis said.

As the coronavirus pandemic has unfolded across Colorado, Polis had initially resisted a statewide shelter-in-place or stay-at-home order for economic reasons. To be sure, the governor has made moves that have had an impact on state businesses like temporarily closing ski resorts or shutting down restaurants, bars, schools, barbershops, massage parlors and other places where Coloradans congregate.

The governor had previously said, "we want to ease restriction on our economy where possible, without endangering public health." Part of the deployed response has been specifically aimed at the economy and tapped former-Denver Mayor Federico Peña to lead an advisory council to blunt any economic downturn.