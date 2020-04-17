Patients And Family Anxiously Await The Return Of ‘Non-Essential’ Surgeries

Tori Redden’s 14-month-old son was scheduled to have surgery on his skull last week. It’s been postponed indefinitely.

In March, Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive stay-at-home order. Part of that order required the postponement or cancellation of all non-essential medical services and elective surgeries and procedures until social distancing ends. It was part of the effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, keep non-emergency surgeries and treatments out of hospitals and preserve personal protective equipment.

Now, as the state inches toward a gradual re-opening, Coloradans are all looking forward to haircuts, manicures, gym workouts and maybe a good, stiff drink on an open restaurant patio.

But no group is as anxious to get things back to some semblance of normal as folks like Redden, and anyone else who awaits surgeries or therapies that they believe are needed, but don’t currently qualify as urgent.

Redden’s son was born with craniosynostosis, a birth defect in which the bones in a baby's skull join together too early. He’s had two major corrective surgeries to break the bones apart in his skull to allow his brain to grow and develop.

The surgery that’s been postponed is the last in the series and it has the highest chance of success if done before 15-months of age, Redden said. Her son will be 15-months-old on April 30. It’s a mostly cosmetic surgery to correct a “divot” in her son's forehead, but she’s upset the surgery has been postponed and worried about his future.

“It could potentially have a big impact on how he grows up and sees himself and how other people treat him for the rest of his life,” Redden said. “I understand there are cases way more severe and more pressing than his, but as a mother, it's hard to hear that my son's not a priority, so to speak.”

The American College of Surgeons issued guidance on March 24 for cancer, cardiac and pediatric surgeries. In hospitals with heavy COVID-19 caseloads, it urged that all surgical procedures be avoided unless the patient is likely to die in the coming hours or days.