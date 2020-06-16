Cory Gardner’s 1st Senate Campaign Attack Ad Piles On Hickenlooper

Hickenlooper’s campaign said Republicans are running “misleading ads” because Hickenlooper is the strongest candidate to defeat Gardner in November.

“Every public poll taken since John Hickenlooper entered the race shows he holds a double-digit lead over Sen. Cory Gardner,” said campaign manager M.E. Smith.

Hickenlooper is running his own television ad touting how he helped turn around the state’s economy from 40th in the country to the “number one economy in America.”

The National Republican Senatorial Committee also released a different attack ad Tuesday that will run on television stations in Denver. It highlights news clips of Hickenlooper’s violation of the state’s gift laws when he was governor in 2018. The Independent Ethics Commission determined that he should not have accepted rides on a private jet and, separately, in a Maserati limousine. The ad also references when the Commission unanimously voted to hold Hickenlooper in contempt after he skipped an ethics hearing and ignored a subpoena to testify remotely.

Neither ad mentions the former governor’s latest campaign misstep when a 2014 video surfaced that shows that he compared politicians to slaves. He has since apologized.

Hickenlooper briefly ran for U.S. President and throughout his final years as governor, his political ambitions were a universal source of speculation in the halls of the state Capitol.

As his presidential campaign faltered, pressure began to mount for Hickenlooper to switch his attention to the Senate race. It was an idea the former governor had dismissed even before joining the presidential race — something the Gardner campaign is now using against him.

Editor's Note: Sen. Brittany Pettersen has clarified her endorsement of the Hickenlooper campaign and this story was updated to reflect that position.

Colorado Public Radio, The Denver Post and Denver 7 will host a debate between Democratic candidates John Hickenlooper and Andrew Romanoff on June 16 at 6 p.m. The debate will air live on CPR News.