Romanoff’s ‘Dirty’ Senate Primary Attack Ad Draws Battle Lines Among Democrats

There are 11 days until Democrats choose who they want to try to unseat Republican Sen. Cory Gardner, and the fight amid the party has turned more divisive.

Until now, much of the battle was focused between Democrats — with former Gov. John Hickenlooper and former Colorado House Speaker Andrew Romanoff on one side — and Republicans. There were a couple of mostly amicable, mostly respectful debates, even after a series of what some called "stumbles" by Hickenlooper seemed to open him up to wider criticism.

On Friday, the Romanoff campaign fired a shot across the Hickenlooper bow over those missteps, which included Hickenlooper being held in contempt for not showing up for an ethics commission hearing — a hearing that eventually found Hickenlooper violated state ethics rules — as well as a recently surfaced video where Hickenlooper compared politicians to slaves.

The Romanoff shot came in the form of a video ad from his campaign.

In it, the Romanoff campaign uses tape from an old 2010 Hickenlooper political ad. In that original ad, Hickenlooper takes shower after shower to wash away the feeling he gets after he sees a negative political ad.

In Romanoff's 2020 version, Hickenlooper is in the shower trying to wash away all the scandals he's recently found himself in.

"You gotta ask yourself, why does John Hickenlooper take so many showers?" the ad asks before rattling off recent developments that have embroiled the Hickenlooper campaign in controversy.

"Whoa," the ad says. "We can't take this kind of risk if we're going to beat Cory Gardner."

Colorado Republicans said in a statement that Democrats "are melting down today over Andrew Romanoff’s new ad that simply catalogues recent missteps" in the Hickenlooper campaign.

Romanoff said on Twitter that Democrats need the strongest candidate to defeat Gardner — him.