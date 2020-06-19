Romanoff’s ‘Dirty’ Senate Primary Attack Ad Draws Battle Lines Among Democrats
There are 11 days until Democrats choose who they want to try to unseat Republican Sen. Cory Gardner, and the fight amid the party has turned more divisive.
Until now, much of the battle was focused between Democrats — with former Gov. John Hickenlooper and former Colorado House Speaker Andrew Romanoff on one side — and Republicans. There were a couple of mostly amicable, mostly respectful debates, even after a series of what some called "stumbles" by Hickenlooper seemed to open him up to wider criticism.
On Friday, the Romanoff campaign fired a shot across the Hickenlooper bow over those missteps, which included Hickenlooper being held in contempt for not showing up for an ethics commission hearing — a hearing that eventually found Hickenlooper violated state ethics rules — as well as a recently surfaced video where Hickenlooper compared politicians to slaves.
The Romanoff shot came in the form of a video ad from his campaign.
In it, the Romanoff campaign uses tape from an old 2010 Hickenlooper political ad. In that original ad, Hickenlooper takes shower after shower to wash away the feeling he gets after he sees a negative political ad.
In Romanoff's 2020 version, Hickenlooper is in the shower trying to wash away all the scandals he's recently found himself in.
"You gotta ask yourself, why does John Hickenlooper take so many showers?" the ad asks before rattling off recent developments that have embroiled the Hickenlooper campaign in controversy.
"Whoa," the ad says. "We can't take this kind of risk if we're going to beat Cory Gardner."
Colorado Republicans said in a statement that Democrats "are melting down today over Andrew Romanoff’s new ad that simply catalogues recent missteps" in the Hickenlooper campaign.
Romanoff said on Twitter that Democrats need the strongest candidate to defeat Gardner — him.
Other Democrats disagreed with the tone of the ad.
“You don’t build yourself up by tearing another man down," said John Salazar, who also said he supports Hickenlooper in the race. "He doesn’t do negative campaigning against his friends.”
“I have worked with both Andrew and John, and consider them both friends. However, this is not what we do as Democrats," Arapahoe County Commissioner Bill Holen said. "We need to focus on winning back the Senate. Andrew should take this ad down and focus on the issues.”
“Andrew Romanoff’s new ad is an affront to Democratic values. If he has any decency, he would take this ad down today," said state Rep. Bri Buentello from Pueblo. "We do not sling mud at each other. He and I may have legitimate policy differences, but when you resort to baseless personal attacks, it shows you cannot win on your own merits.”
The Hickenlooper campaign also commented, highlighting Hickenlooper's policy positions.
“Cory Gardner, Mitch McConnell and now Andrew Romanoff are spending nearly $2 million attacking John," Hickenlooper campaign spokesperson Melissa Miller said in a statement. "Coloradans won't be fooled and trust John is the leader who will defeat Sen. Gardner and bring change to Washington."
Hickenlooper raised $3.7 million in the last fundraising period since April. That beat both Romanoff and Gardner by a large amount: Gardner rose $2.1 million during the same time period. Romanoff reported $710,000 in his Federal Elections’ Commission campaign filing.
Gardner still has the most available money in the race at $9.3 million. Hickenlooper’s campaign said he has $5.9 million cash on hand.
