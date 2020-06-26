‘No Mask, No Ride’: Bus Drivers Worry RTD Isn’t Ready To Collect Fares Safely

Updated 7:47 a.m.

RTD’s bus and light rail operators say the agency isn’t ready to safely begin collecting fares.

About three dozen drivers picketed at RTD’s Central Park station Friday morning, just days before fare collection is set to start July 1. Passengers have been boarding most of RTD’s buses from the rear door since April to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

“$3 fare, the risk is still there,” they chanted. “We protect you, you protect us.”

Lance Longenbohn, president of the ATU-1001 transit workers union, said RTD should require passengers to wear masks and enforce social distancing on its vehicles.

“While the union wants RTD to return to front-door boarding and fare collection, it must be done safely,” he said in a news release.

Lonnie Giles has been an RTD driver for 11 years. I asked him who should be enforcing a mask requirement (RTD has said they don’t want to put drivers in that position).



“At the risk of infecting a bus load of people, I don’t have an issue with it,” he says. pic.twitter.com/STMNeMF53b — Nathaniel Minor (@nbminor) June 26, 2020

RTD says it has plenty of personal protective equipment like gloves, masks, face coverings and disinfectant spray. And the agency issued a press release in April asking passengers to wear masks. Agency spokeswoman Pauletta Tonilas said it’s a requirement “to the extent practicable given we can’t enforce on every bus or train.”

“People need to take responsibility and use good judgment,” she said.

RTD is also making and installing large, clear polycarbonate shields on its buses, between drivers and the front door, as another layer of protection. Because of a material shortage and the time needed for installation, only a few buses on RTD’s most popular lines will be equipped by July 1.

"We're trying to expedite everything we can to ensure we get these shields up as quickly as possible,” COO Michael Ford told RTD’s board Tuesday evening, estimating it will take “a couple of months or longer” to outfit RTD’s thousand-plus buses.

A years-long shortage among RTD’s body shop staff is also contributing to that longer timeline.

“I have to balance between producing the barriers and actually maintaining our fleet so we can keep services on the road,” said Fred Worthen, RTD’s assistant general manager for bus operations.

The ATU-1001 denied RTD’s request to use non-body shop workers to make and install the shields, Worthen said. He estimated it will take about 6,000 worker hours to complete the job.

"I began my career as a coach operator, so I have really taken it very seriously that we do everything we can to protect our employees through all of this,” he told the board.