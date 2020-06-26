Romanoff Wants A Progressive Upset In Colorado. Are Progressives With Him?

At this point a decade ago, Andrew Romanoff believed he was within striking distance of winning the U.S. Senate primary.

Michael Bennet was running to hold the seat he’d been appointed to the year before, and Romanoff as the dark-horse challenger had drawn close in the polls. Powerful Democrats saw him as a one-man threat to their plans for Colorado.

Today, Romanoff has battled his way back to a similar position. Once again, he has run a relentless campaign against his party’s national leadership, arguing that the “unholy” influence of money has corrupted their efforts on climate change and health care. Just like in 2010, Romanoff has debuted a harshly critical ad against his opponent in the final stretch, and he once more finds himself facing off against an alliance of influential politicians.

Romanoff lost last time by about eight percentage points. This time, the candidate sees a different electorate, one that is more ready to side with his reform message.

“I feel like the state is in a different place and the country’s in a different place [compared to] even a couple years ago. The climate crisis is getting worse. The pandemic has exposed the danger of leaving a quarter of the nation uninsured or under-insured,” he said in an interview on Sunday. “I was making this case ten years ago.”

But his campaign may hinge on the question of whether the young, diverse and progressive voters reshaping Colorado’s Democratic politics will show up for a 53-year-old white guy with a long history in state politics, including compromises that still rankle for some on the left.

The Colorado race is one of the Democrats’ best chances to potentially flip the U.S. Senate. National Democrats lined up behind former Gov. John Hickenlooper early in the race, helping him rake in millions of dollars. The Senate Majority PAC reported $1 million in spending to support Hickenlooper last week, while a dark-money group has unleashed a late surge of negative advertising against Romanoff.

“The case I made in 2010, and now in 2020, is, ‘Are you ready to stand up to your own party when your conscience demands it?’” Romanoff said.

Colorado might seem like a strong place to make that argument. This is a state that gave Bernie Sanders the most presidential delegates in 2016 and 2020. And Hickenlooper is perhaps the perfect foil for Romanoff’s insurgent campaign: a middle-of-the-road pro-business Democrat whose goofy charm has been strained recently by an ethics complaint and a subpoena that he defied.

Hickenlooper has opposed the Green New Deal and Medicare for All, saying that they go too far for American voters. He long ago made progressive enemies with his refusal to stand in the way of fracking and other fossil fuel extraction in the state.

“It seems that Hickenlooper doesn’t really have an idea of what the pulse of Colorado is, despite being governor for two terms. He’s running against Medicare for All, against a Green New Deal, in a state that voted for Bernie Sanders twice,” said Seina Soufiani, a 26-year-old engineer who supports Romanoff.

However, Hickenlooper is betting that the larger block of Democratic voters will pick his “pragmatic” approach over the more progressive policies Romanoff is pushing for.

“Great transformations in American history are generally done by giving Americans choices, not forcing them to accept a different solution than what they, what they're accustomed to,” Hickenlooper told CPR’s Colorado Matters.

Romanoff’s lacerating wit and unrelenting political style has won him supporters throughout the state.

Indeed, he dominated the caucus process, winning the support of 54 percent of delegates in the party meetings. Hickenlooper took 30 percent, but used a different route, petition signatures, to qualify for the ballot

Romanoff’s campaign lists hundreds of state and local elected officials’ endorsements, a grassroots network that he started building as the state’s Speaker of the House in the 2000s, when he helped Democrats build a political machine that still dominates state politics today. He also collected allies during a 2014 run against Republican Rep. Mike Coffman, and during his four years as the president and CEO of Mental Health Colorado.

The candidate has caught some momentum, too, from the left wing that Bernie Sanders rebuilt. Romanoff was endorsed by the climate activism group Sunrise Movement and Our Revolution, a spinoff of Sanders’ campaign. He’s also endorsed by The Progressive Change Campaign Committee and the Colorado Latino Forum.

But Romanoff hasn’t caught fire the way insurgent progressive candidates have in other states. In Kentucky’s Democratic Senate primary, state Rep. Charles Booker has collected millions in donations after becoming a prominent voice at protests.

And Romanoff isn’t among the crop of Senate and House candidates to win endorsements from Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren. Sanders has stayed out of this particular primary, and Warren recently endorsed Hickenlooper instead.