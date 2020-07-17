How To Apply For Colorado’s $20M Rent And Mortgage Assistance Program

Colorado's state government launched a $20 million fund on Friday that will help people pay their rent and mortgage bills during the pandemic.

The money comes from the federal CARES Act, and it will be distributed by various agencies around the state. To apply, renters and residential homeowners in Colorado should call 2-1-1 and ask to be directed to a local agency that can help them apply for the Emergency Housing Assistance Program. A map of the agencies is also available online.

Landlords also can apply for rent assistance by registering online for the Property Owner Preservation Program.

The new fund has enough money to pay $1,000 in rent and mortgages for 20,000 households. For comparison, the workforce has lost nearly 200,000 jobs since last year, according to the state labor department. And demand for the assistance money may increase as the $600 weekly unemployment supplement will expire July 25, assuming the federal government does not extend it.