Colorado Wildfire Updates 2020: Evacuations, Closures, Size

Fire officials are predicting another busy fire day, as hot and dry conditions continue — Friday, Aug. 14 started out with 3 major fires burning. Crews are now battling four major blazes across the state, including two on the Western Slope and two in the central mountains.

Here are the current statuses of Colorado’s four wildfires:

19,440 acres, with no containment as of Aug. 15, 7:10 a.m.

The fire has closed I-70 indefinitely in Glenwood Canyon and 352 people are fighting the fire. Several hundred people have been evacuated, in No Name, Bair Ranch, Sweetwater, Coffee Pot Springs, High Aspen Ranch (CR 115), Coulter Creek, CR 120, Cottonwood Pass and Buck Point Drive.

74,807 acres, with 7 percent containment as Aug. 15, 8:33 a.m.

While it is mostly burning in uninhabited areas north of Grand Junction, residents of Roan Creek road, Clear Creek road, Carr Creek road, Brush Creek road and CR 202 have all been ordered to evacuate. A total of 757 people are dedicated to fighting the fire, according to Inciweb.

5,424 acres, with no containment as of Aug. 15, 6:37 a.m.

Located by Chamber Lake, west of Fort Collins, the fire grew rapidly on Friday, closing Hwy 14 through Poudre Canyon; 120 people are working to fight the fire. Evacuations are in place from Highway 14 north to Deadman Road and Four Corners, from Red Feather Lakes west to Cameron Pass.

1,300 acres, with no containment as of Aug. 15, 7:47 a.m.

This fire started on Friday and is burning in a remote part of the Williams Fork mountain range, but it has closed some campgrounds and county roads. More than 90 people are working to fight the fire.

More updates:

Grizzly Creek Fire

Aug. 15, 10 a.m.

Pre-evacuation orders remain in place for Dotsero and areas east of the fire. Vail Resorts has agreed to open up 65 rooms in employee housing, if people are evacuated, said Bruce Gillie, who oversees the evacuation center at Battle Mountain High School. The center at the high school will be focused on getting folks water, food, information and shelter, rather than providing beds. Gillie said that because the pre-evacuation order has been in effect for days, a lot of people left to stay elsewhere. At the moment, things remain relatively quiet.