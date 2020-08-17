Colorado Wildfire Updates: Evacuations, Closures, Fire Growth And More

Weather conditions continue to antagonize the four fires currently burning in Colorado. Elevated fire danger will continue for the week and smoky skies have quickly become the August normal.

And for the curious, I-70 through Glenwood Canyon remains closed — snarling a major east-west thoroughfare and sending travelers on a long detour.

Here are the current statuses of Colorado’s four wildfires (click on the fire name to jump to the updates):

Grizzly Creek Fire

9:13 a.m.: Several fire agencies in the state are lending support to the wildland fire crews.

Here are more photos of your #DenverFire Wildland team performing Back Burn Operations in Bair Ranch at the #GrizzlyCreekFire last night. Stay safe out there! @CityofDenver @DenSafetyDept pic.twitter.com/e3SmBo5WSf — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) August 17, 2020

7:52 a.m.: The Grizzly Creek fire continues to grow, but forest officials say there are reasons to be hopeful. Scott Fitzwilliams, a supervisor with the White River National Forest, says some of Glenwood Canyon has only been lightly affected by the flames.

"It's going to change, but it's not — I don't want you to think in your head it's all a blackened canyon walls," he said. "And that's good because we all love that canyon so much."

Pine Gulch Fire

Hot and dry weather will continue for the area. The Pine Gulch Fire — already the fourth-largest blaze in state history — continues to close in on the 2012 High Park Fire in terms of acreage burned. Unlike the other fires burning in the state, there is some containment around the Pine Gulch. The firelines are predominately on the eastern and southern edges of the fire.

Cameron Peak Fire

The fire is active and fire officials say the blaze advanced on all fronts Sunday. In order to slow any northward progress, an air tanker laid down retardant and crew are working to protect structures on private land in the Laramie River Valley.

"Right now, our crews are looking at this fire in a big-box situation," said public information officer Kristie Saldmann. "That means fire activity and behavior is too extreme to put firefighters near the edge of that fire."

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.