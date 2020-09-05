Despite (Or Because) Of Coronavirus, Home Building Is Setting Records

When the U.S. economy shut down in March due to the coronavirus, home builders prepared themselves for the worst.

But the worst never came.

“If someone, a year ago, told me we could have 20 or 30 million people out of work, ‘But don't worry, home building will be fine,’ I would have told them they were nuts,” said Gene Myers with Thrive Home Builders, headquartered in Denver. “That does seem to be what's happening.”

The coronavirus and the subsequent shut down of bars and restaurants, and stay at home orders and remote working have many home buyers thinking a lot about where they live, and altering, maybe permanently the value of space over central locations.

Myers said the sense he gets from customers is that “defensible space (to protect against the virus) is a good thing.”

“We'll have very young buyers come in and just say, ‘Mom and dad told me I had to get out of that apartment and they'll co-sign on the loan and provide the down payment,’” he said.

Permits to build apartments are down 21.2 percent year-to-date statewide compared to last year, but single-family home permits are up 8.4 percent.

“This pent-up demand that really snapped back in May, June and July gave the builders some of their best months ever,” said John Covert, a senior director of Metrostudy, which closely monitors the home market.