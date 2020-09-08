Boulder Musician Daniel Rodriguez Releases Debut Solo Album After Band And Romantic Breakups

2018 was a rough year for Boulder singer-songwriter Daniel Rodriguez.

Elephant Revival, his band that had become a staple in Colorado’s folk music scene, split up. And his 14-year romantic relationship ended.

Rodriguez turned to music and writing.

“I'm still working my way through it,” he said. “Of course the music and the writing process has always served as something to help gain perspective and heal through.”

The result is his first full-length solo album, “Sojourn of a Burning Sun.” But this isn’t a breakup record. Rodriguez said he wrote many of these songs as a message to his future self.

“I think a lot of times those sometimes perceived traumatic situations or very tough situations, end up making us stronger and give us more perspective on life,” he said. “And actually it doesn't seem that way when you're going through something, but it provides a much more rich palette of emotions and experience.”