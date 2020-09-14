Hundreds Of Colorado Inmates Have Been Released Early Because Of Coronavirus. This Is One Man’s Story

PJ Abernathy was tattooing the Denver skyline on a fellow inmate the day he learned about his early release.

“We used to cover the intercoms whenever we tattooed in prison,” he said. “So they couldn't listen to the noise going on in the cell. And so we hear a muffled, you know, ‘Phillip Abernathy, get down to case management right now.’"

"And, you know, I thought I was in trouble, but it turns out I sit down and my case manager hands me some paperwork and it says ‘early release due to COVID-19 considerations.’ And I just, I burst into tears right there. It was just the last thing I expected," he said. "I literally expected to be handed a write up for doing something wrong. And instead I got told I was getting out of prison.”

Abernathy is one of about 300 Colorado prison inmates released early because of COVID-19. In March, in response to growing concerns about the virus spreading in corrections facilities, Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order relaxing standards around early release.

The 28-year-old Abernathy was doing time for a felony menacing conviction at the privately run Crowley County Correctional Facility east of Pueblo. He was let out several months early because he was considered a low risk to reoffend and was already so close to his release date.

COVID-19 has become a serious issue for some of the state’s prisons. The Colorado Department of Corrections has reported several large outbreaks of the virus and nearly 900 positive cases in total since the beginning of the pandemic.

Not long after Abernathy’s release in late April, the Crowley County Correctional Facility started confirming what would eventually be dozens of COVID-19 cases. It now has the third-largest cluster of all prisons in the state.

Crowley County Correctional Facility is owned and operated by the company, CoreCivic. Spokeswoman, Amanda Gilchrist, said in a statement that all 66 COVID-positive individuals at Crowley have recovered and there have been no virus-related deaths at the facility. By comparison, there have been three reported deaths from COVID at the Sterling Correctional Facility, and there have been more than 500 positive cases there.

Gilchrist said that they are “working with local and state health departments to conduct appropriate testing.” She said all employees are screened upon entering a CoreCivic facility. And then inmates transferring into a facility are screened by medical staff so they can isolate people who are deemed high risk.

Abernathy doesn’t know if he contracted the virus while inside the prison because he said he hasn’t been tested. But he said the fear was real.

“I think for an inmate it's a lot scarier than it is in society,” he said. “One of the things I've noticed since getting out is there's a lot of people who really don't take it very seriously at all, but in prison it's a pretty serious thing for everybody.”

He said that’s because conditions are so tight.

“Prison itself is a jar of sardines that you're shoved into,” he said. “And you have a defacto living partner who is your cellmate. Whenever you're locked down in your cell — which is at least half the day — most of the time, you're no more than five feet away from that person. So their choices during the day and how clean they choose to be ultimately is your choice as well, whether or not you want it to be or not.”

Abernathy said he couldn’t escape possible exposure to the virus outside his cell either.

“Just the basic nature of prison, being a pressure cooker of people who live on top of each other, work out with the same equipment, you know, on the same tables, eat off the same trays all day long, sort of makes the idea of social distancing, a joke,” he said.

There’s a lawsuit against the state now for just that reason. Polis allowed his executive order for early release standards to expire after a man got out of prison and shortly after was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder. So the ACLU filed suit on behalf of families of nonviolent or medically vulnerable offenders — asking for their loved ones to be considered for early release to keep them safe from COVID-19.

“We encourage the practice of social distancing for all individuals within our facilities,” said CoreCivic’s Gilchrist.

But Annie Skinner, spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Corrections, said she agreed that social distancing in prison, especially with a cellmate, might not be possible.

Abernathy said he did try to protect himself the best he could.

“You know, I definitely washed my hands like a maniac — probably about 10 times a day,” he said.

Abernathy had already contracted a serious staph infection on his skin earlier during his prison time.

“So having been through that,” he said. “I was already aware of just how gross prison really is.”

Gilchrist said they do have sanitation protocols in place. CoreCivic has provided masks to inmates and staff and that staff are required to wear masks unless they're eating or drinking, she said. And the prison is also making disposable gloves available for staff that are conducting searches and handling property. They encourage all staff and inmates to practice “regular hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette (coughing or sneezing into a sleeve or tissue), and avoiding touching one’s face.”

In addition, CoreCivic cleans and disinfects surfaces, objects and shared equipment that are touched by staff and inmates.

Abernathy said inmates were required to wear masks in the meal line. But they “would be nose and toes with the person in front of us and we would sit right next to them when we sat down and take our masks off.

“So it's sorta like, you know, six feet away is impossible in that environment,” he said.

He said he was glued to the radio for news, but that he didn’t get much information from the prison itself.

“It leaves open a lot of opportunities for people to make things more fantastic than they really are,” Abernathy said.

CoreCivic’s Amanda Gilchrist said the company has plenty of ways they communicate with inmates about COVID-19 safety. The prison had regular town hall meetings, posted flyers and presented information over the closed circuit television system to “encourage inmates, to take effective steps, to prevent the transmission of the virus.”

Abernathy’s fears went beyond the prison walls to concerns about his family’s health.

“That's the number one fear of any inmate is something happening to their family while you're in there,” he said. “You can't do anything to help that person.”

He said he was most concerned about his father who is older and has a blood pressure condition.

“Every day was just me wondering if this was going to be the day where he got sick,” he said. “And listening to story after story about, you know, people who get this virus and three weeks later, they're gone.”

That feeling of distance from his loved ones was made worse when the prison ended visitations — right before his birthday.

“I remember I had a visit scheduled to see my mom and my dad,” he said. “And they canceled the visit.”

The prison did institute video visits, but Abernathy said those didn’t pan out equally for all inmates.

“It sort of perpetuated some inequalities in a way,” he said. “I noticed that the only people who got video visits were people who had some money on their books or money coming in to them. So it was kind of unfair, you know, people who normally would get visits there, their loved ones didn't have access to technology or couldn't figure it out. And so only the more well off inmates got those kinds of visits.”