Amendment 77: Local Voter Approval Of Casino Bet Limits And Games In Black Hawk, Central City And Cripple Creek, Explained

Amendment 77 would allow local voters in Black Hawk, Central City and Cripple Creek – the only Colorado cities with legal gambling – to approve higher betting limits and more types of games. Currently, the state’s limited gaming model caps individual wagers at $100. Additionally, casinos are restricted to offering slots, blackjack, poker, craps and roulette. Any change requires a statewide vote.

Voting yes on Amendment 77 would remove the statewide requirement and allow residents of the three cities to vote on whether to change betting limits and add new games. Voting no would keep statewide restrictions in place.

A 55 percent supermajority is required for the amendment’s approval.

The amendment also changes the distribution of gaming tax revenue for community colleges to include programs to improve student retention and credential completion.

Supporters of the amendment argue that voters in the community should be allowed to decide what is best for them and their economy when it comes to gaming. The initiative is spearheaded by Local Choice Colorado. Top donors to the effort include Caesars Entertainment, Penn National Gaming and Monarch Casinos.

No group has registered opposition.

State and local gaming revenues could rise if the amendment passes and residents vote to increase individual wagers, add new games — or both. The last time a statewide change was made to the limits and games was in 2008 with the adoption of Amendment 50.