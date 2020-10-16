Colorado’s Child Care Landscape Is Shrinking In The Coronavirus Pandemic

Jessica Driver’s Little Sprouts Learning Center was on a tight budget before the pandemic. Like other child care providers, her profit margins were slim.

But the pandemic posed challenges she couldn’t have prepared for, ones her business barely survived.

“It really threw us all in kind of an uproar,” she said, recalling the day in March she had to send all her staff home. “I didn't know how to handle a lot of these decisions like furloughing staff.”

It’s still touch-and-go as to whether Little Sprouts, the only licensed infant and toddler program in Granby, Colorado will survive the pandemic. But Driver is one of the lucky ones.

The first survey of Colorado’s child care landscape shows 10 percent of child care providers had closed, at least temporarily, during the pandemic. Enrollment over the summer for children aged under five dropped 39 percent, and 29 percent for school-aged kids, making the future uncertain for many other providers, who generate revenue mainly through enrollment and tuition.

The pandemic has made Colorado's shortage of both child care slots and child care workers even more dire. More than half of Coloradans live in a child care desert where there are more than three children for each available slot.

This summer, Early Milestones, a Denver-based early learning research organization, collected responses from more than 1,200 providers –about a quarter of the state’s total. Concerns included health risks to children and staff, enrollment disruptions, and increased health and safety costs.

“We have many, many communities that really don't at all have enough providers to take care of the children who need care,” said Jennifer Stedron, the organization’s executive director. “There's not enough supply of providers and there's definitely not enough qualified workers.”

Providers have seen increased costs for cleaning, personal protective equipment, and sometimes staffing changes to allow for proper spacing. Not all providers have reopened and some can’t find enough staff to meet the demand. The survey found two-thirds of families had to alter child care arrangements due to the pandemic, with most parents going it alone or using informal care more than they’d prefer. Half of all families’ incomes fell, and families of color were more likely to see their incomes drop.

Social distancing with little kids is a big concern, with workers asking for help with strategies to keep toddlers apart from one another, computers for remote learning, and guidance on conducting online instruction for young children.

Courtesy of Little Sprouts Children play together at Little Sprouts Learning Center in Granby. Child care staff must continually wash toys to follow health protocols.

Centers that did reopen saw dramatic drops in enrollment initially.

Driver, the Granby child care operator, finally decided to reopen in June. Enrollment was down 34 percent. Some families had lost work, others were too nervous to come back, and some had family members watching children. She wondered whether her business would survive and applied for grants: “anything and everything.”

Sixty-five percent of her families qualify for some kind of subsidy, like the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program.

“Just knowing that there's a huge need in our community for child care,” she said. “We needed to keep our doors open while keeping our qualified teachers.”

Much to her shock and relief, Driver received one of the coveted federal paycheck protection program (PPP) loans, which allowed her to stay open, along with several other grants. Every one of her 11 staff members eventually returned.

“That drastically helped us continue to make those payroll expenses to be able to stay open while we did have low enrollment,” she said.

Students began enrolling in greater numbers by late summer.

A survey found nearly a quarter of the workforce was laid off or furloughed during the pandemic.

Ten percent of child care workers are not working or planning to return to work in the next three months, for a variety of reasons. A third cited health and safety concerns, some say their workplaces are still closed, some took a job outside the early childhood sector and some couldn’t find child care for their own children.

“Sometimes there was just a choice about needing to stay at home, to be with their own children,” said Stedron, who plans to go back into the field in November to update what is happening with the workforce.

Turnover has always been high in the child care industry and a third of the child care workforce receives public assistance because the pay is so low.

Stedron says she just had a call from a mountain town mayor and county commissioner who are fighting to keep their one licensed child care center open.