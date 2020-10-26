Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed To Supreme Court On Mostly Party Line Vote, Including Gardner And Bennet

Colorado’s senators followed their parties’ lead when it came to voting Judge Amy Coney Barrett onto the Supreme Court Monday. Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet voted against her confirmation, while Republican Sen Cory Gardner voted for it.

She was confirmed along party lines 52-48, with no Democrats voting for her confirmation.

Bennet and Gardner both took to the Senate floor ahead of the vote, decrying the highly partisan process.

Gardner said Monday afternoon that, “if you can take the politics out of the place, she would probably have a unanimous vote. Unfortunately, the politicization of this nomination is going to prevent that.”

The junior senator, who is locked in a tough reelection fight, focused on Barrett's qualifications, saying they are "immense" and that he was “honored” to vote for her. He also pushed back against those who see a judge as a “super legislator.” He argued the role of the Court is not to make law or fill policy voids, rather to determine legislative balls and strikes.

“If this chamber can’t pass a policy or law, if it can’t have its own victory in carrying the day in an argument,” Gardner said. “It’s not up to a judge or justice to fill in the blank.”

Bennet, who took to the floor Sunday evening during a rare weekend session, also brought up Barrett’s record, noting that she often sided with corporations in business-related cases.

“The pattern is clear: When consumers and workers sought the protection of the law, or the government, she stood in the way,” Bennet said. “I worry that, once confirmed, she will continue that pattern with rulings to destroy hard-won protections for the American people.”