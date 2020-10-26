Snow Blankets Cameron Peak And East Troublesome Fires As Crews Regroup

The northern mountain areas burning in the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires got between 1 and 2 feet of snow over the last couple of days, according to fire officials. The Calwood fire north of Boulder got as much as 13 inches of snow.

"It was a much-needed reprieve for the firefighters," said David Wolf, fire chief for the Estes Valley Fire Protection District.

That snow has stopped the growth of the fires but has also severely limited crews' access.

A fire engine driving up Storm Mountain began sliding on icy roads and could not make it to the top on Sunday, according to Wolf.