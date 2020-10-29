10% Of Coloradans Are Already Using The COVID-19 Tracking App. Will It Help?

More than 10 percent of Coloradans have downloaded or enabled the Exposure Notification System since it was launched over the weekend as cases of coronavirus in the state reached a record high.

The mobile service was developed by teams at Google and Apple. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment worked with local public health jurisdictions across the state to coordinate the rollout.

A study from the University of Oxford modeled the app's effectiveness by using three counties in Washington state, and estimated that if 15 percent of Colorado's population enabled the exposure notification, infections could be reduced by 8 percent and fatalities by 6 percent.

However, the study is a preprint and has not been peer-reviewed yet, so the true benefit remains unknown. That hasn’t stopped state officials from optimistically describing the potential.

“These are game-changers in this landscape of increasing infections and hospitalizations,” said Sarah Tuneberg, special COVID-19 advisor for the health department, during a press call.

She indicated that the 587,615 people, or 10 percent of the population, who are using the app is not enough yet, but she’s confident more Coloradans will download the system over the coming days and weeks. Android phone users can download the app, while updated iPhones now have the capability and exposure notifications just have to be switched on.