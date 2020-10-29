Voters Disagree On How The Pandemic Was Handled, But They Agree That The Election Is An Opportunity For Change

The 2020 presidential election is less than a week away, and the coronavirus pandemic is ramping up again in Colorado. How to handle stay-at-home and mask orders, the economy, and testing and hospital supplies are just a few of the questions voters have for the presidential and Senate candidates before Election Day.

Hundreds of voters filled out Colorado Public Radio’s voter survey this year, and a number of those who responded said the pandemic is one of their top issues this election. CPR News interviewed a handful of them. CPR found that the pandemic may have shed light on issues they care about, but overall it didn’t change their minds about who or what party they planned to vote for.

“Even though I felt fairly decided on who I would vote for president, I think this pandemic has exposed other inequities in our society, and so it's made me feel even more strongly about certain issues,” said Katie Nittmann, an academic adviser at Metropolitan State University of Denver who lives in Lakewood.

She’s been thinking about those who became homeless after losing their jobs or who are living in crowded jails and prisons during the pandemic. She’s been pleased with Gov. Jared Polis’ response and the local response in Jefferson County, but she can’t say the same about the national response.

“It made me feel very lucky to live in Colorado,” she said. “The national response I think felt extremely confusing. It felt delayed. And then I think it felt like it just got worse. Kind of the lack of planning and disorganization sort of devolved into actual misinformation.”