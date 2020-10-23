Growth In Coronavirus Positivity Rates In El Paso County Could Mean More Restrictions

Community leaders in El Paso County say the region has a week to address rising COVID-19 positive test rates before the state could impose more restrictions.

According to the county health department, the 14-day average positivity rate is 5.34 percent. The generally accepted benchmark for positivity rates is less than 5 percent.

"Our most recent numbers are very concerning," said Dr. Robin Johnson, medical director with El Paso County Public Health. "Throughout October, our cases have trended upward in a much sharper direction with numbers that are reflecting a serious burden of disease and potential consequences."

Johnson said there's no one sector that's responsible, rather that the virus is widespread and residents have increased their interactions.

"Success and prevention only come through the cumulative effect of individual choices," she said.