The Beethoven 250 Concert Series: Complete Schedule

Listen each weekend from now until mid-December for the Beethoven 250 Concert Series. Each concert explores a different aspect of Beethoven’s music including re-creations of concerts Beethoven presented to debut his new works.

Listen Fridays at 12:30 p.m., Saturdays at 6 p.m. or Sundays at 4 p.m.

Oct. 9 - Oct. 11: Historic Concert from April 5, 1803

Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C major

Beethoven: Christ on the Mount of Olives: Hallelujah*

Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 D major

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 C minor

*Note: Hear the entire “Christ on the Mount of Olives” on Sing! on Oct. 11.

Oct. 16 - Oct. 18: Chamber Music in a Concerto

Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 3 in C minor: IV Finale

Beethoven: Romance for Violin #1

Beethoven: Romance for Violin #2

Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 1 in F major

Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 2

Beethoven: Triple Concerto for violin, cello and piano in C major

Oct. 23 - Oct. 25: Piano Recital

Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 "Moonlight" in C-sharp minor

Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 "Appassionata" in F minor

Beethoven: Bagatelle No. 25 in A minor "Für Elise"

Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 "Pathetique" in C minor

Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 32 in C minor

*Note: Hear Beethoven’s “Missa Solemnis” on Sing! on Oct. 23.

Oct. 30 - Nov. 1: Underrated Beethoven

Beethoven: Septet in E-flat major, Opus 20

Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 61

Beethoven: Grosse Fugue, Op. 133

Nov. 6 - Nov. 8: Hearing Impaired Composers

Bedrich Smetana: Má Vlast: From Bohemia's Woods & Meadows

Bedrich Smetana: Má Vlast: The Moldau

Gabriel Fauré: Piano Trio in D minor, Op. 120

Evelyn Glennie: A Little Prayer

Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 "Eroica" in E-flat major

Nov. 13 - Nov. 15: Early Beethoven

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat major,

Beethoven: String Quartet No.5, Op.18 No. 5

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major

Nov. 20 - Nov. 22: Heroic Beethoven

Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3

Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-flat major

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 "Emperor" in E-flat major

Beethoven: Bagatelle No. 25 in A minor "Für Elise"

Nov. 27 - Nov. 29: Historic Concert from February 27, 1814

Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A major

Beethoven: Symphony No. 7: II Allegretto (reprise)

Beethoven: Wellington's Victory

Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F major

Dec. 4 - Dec. 6: The Musical Era of the “Choral” Symphony

Beethoven: Adelaide, Op. 46

Beethoven: 11 Bagatelles, Op. 119

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 "Unfinished" in B minor

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in D minor

Dec. 11 - Dec. 13: Historic Concert from December 22, 1808

This concert was over four hours in length. We will present it in two parts.

Dec. 11: Historic Concert Part I

Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F major

Beethoven: Ah! perfido, Op. 65

Beethoven: Mass in C major: Gloria

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major

Dec. 12: Historic Concert Part II

Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in C minor

Beethoven: Mass in C major: Sanctus

Beethoven: Rondo in C major, Op. 51, No. 2

Beethoven: Choral Fantasy

Dec. 13: Historic Concert Parts I & II

Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F major

Beethoven: Ah! perfido, Op. 65

Beethoven: Mass in C major: Gloria

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major

Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in C minor

Beethoven: Mass in C major: Sanctus

Beethoven: Rondo in C major, Op. 51, No. 2

Beethoven: Choral Fantasy