The Beethoven 250 Concert Series: Complete Schedule
Listen each weekend from now until mid-December for the Beethoven 250 Concert Series. Each concert explores a different aspect of Beethoven’s music including re-creations of concerts Beethoven presented to debut his new works.
Listen Fridays at 12:30 p.m., Saturdays at 6 p.m. or Sundays at 4 p.m.
Oct. 9 - Oct. 11: Historic Concert from April 5, 1803
Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C major
Beethoven: Christ on the Mount of Olives: Hallelujah*
Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 D major
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 C minor
*Note: Hear the entire “Christ on the Mount of Olives” on Sing! on Oct. 11.
Oct. 16 - Oct. 18: Chamber Music in a Concerto
Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 3 in C minor: IV Finale
Beethoven: Romance for Violin #1
Beethoven: Romance for Violin #2
Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 1 in F major
Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 2
Beethoven: Triple Concerto for violin, cello and piano in C major
Oct. 23 - Oct. 25: Piano Recital
Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 "Moonlight" in C-sharp minor
Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 "Appassionata" in F minor
Beethoven: Bagatelle No. 25 in A minor "Für Elise"
Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 "Pathetique" in C minor
Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 32 in C minor
*Note: Hear Beethoven’s “Missa Solemnis” on Sing! on Oct. 23.
Oct. 30 - Nov. 1: Underrated Beethoven
Beethoven: Septet in E-flat major, Opus 20
Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 61
Beethoven: Grosse Fugue, Op. 133
Nov. 6 - Nov. 8: Hearing Impaired Composers
Bedrich Smetana: Má Vlast: From Bohemia's Woods & Meadows
Bedrich Smetana: Má Vlast: The Moldau
Gabriel Fauré: Piano Trio in D minor, Op. 120
Evelyn Glennie: A Little Prayer
Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 "Eroica" in E-flat major
Nov. 13 - Nov. 15: Early Beethoven
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat major,
Beethoven: String Quartet No.5, Op.18 No. 5
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major
Nov. 20 - Nov. 22: Heroic Beethoven
Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3
Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-flat major
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 "Emperor" in E-flat major
Beethoven: Bagatelle No. 25 in A minor "Für Elise"
Nov. 27 - Nov. 29: Historic Concert from February 27, 1814
Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A major
Beethoven: Symphony No. 7: II Allegretto (reprise)
Beethoven: Wellington's Victory
Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F major
Dec. 4 - Dec. 6: The Musical Era of the “Choral” Symphony
Beethoven: Adelaide, Op. 46
Beethoven: 11 Bagatelles, Op. 119
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 "Unfinished" in B minor
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in D minor
Dec. 11 - Dec. 13: Historic Concert from December 22, 1808
This concert was over four hours in length. We will present it in two parts.
Dec. 11: Historic Concert Part I
Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F major
Beethoven: Ah! perfido, Op. 65
Beethoven: Mass in C major: Gloria
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major
Dec. 12: Historic Concert Part II
Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in C minor
Beethoven: Mass in C major: Sanctus
Beethoven: Rondo in C major, Op. 51, No. 2
Beethoven: Choral Fantasy
Dec. 13: Historic Concert Parts I & II
Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F major
Beethoven: Ah! perfido, Op. 65
Beethoven: Mass in C major: Gloria
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major
Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in C minor
Beethoven: Mass in C major: Sanctus
Beethoven: Rondo in C major, Op. 51, No. 2
Beethoven: Choral Fantasy
The Beethoven 250 Concerts on CPR Classical
Listen Fridays at 12:30 p.m., Saturdays at 6 p.m. or Sundays at 4 p.m.
Click "Listen Live" on this website, tune to 88.1 FM in Denver, tune to radio signals around Colorado, or ask your smart speaker to “Play CPR Classical.”
2020 marks 250 years since the birth of Ludwig Van Beethoven and CPR Classical celebrates!