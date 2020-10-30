The Beethoven 250 Concert Series: Complete Schedule

By CPR Classical Staff
October 30, 2020
Listen each weekend from now until mid-December for the Beethoven 250 Concert Series. Each concert explores a different aspect of Beethoven’s music including re-creations of concerts Beethoven presented to debut his new works.

Listen Fridays at 12:30 p.m., Saturdays at 6 p.m. or Sundays at 4 p.m.

Oct. 9 - Oct. 11: Historic Concert from April 5, 1803

Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C major
Beethoven: Christ on the Mount of Olives: Hallelujah*
Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 D major
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 C minor
*Note: Hear the entire “Christ on the Mount of Olives” on Sing! on Oct. 11.

Oct. 16 - Oct. 18: Chamber Music in a Concerto

Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 3 in C minor: IV Finale
Beethoven: Romance for Violin #1
Beethoven: Romance for Violin #2
Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 1 in F major
Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 2
Beethoven: Triple Concerto for violin, cello and piano in C major

Oct. 23 - Oct. 25: Piano Recital

Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 "Moonlight" in C-sharp minor 
Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 "Appassionata" in F minor
Beethoven: Bagatelle No. 25 in A minor "Für Elise"
Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 "Pathetique" in C minor
Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 32 in C minor
*Note: Hear Beethoven’s “Missa Solemnis” on Sing! on Oct. 23.

Oct. 30 - Nov. 1: Underrated Beethoven

Beethoven: Septet in E-flat major, Opus 20
Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 61
Beethoven: Grosse Fugue, Op. 133

Nov. 6 - Nov. 8: Hearing Impaired Composers

Bedrich Smetana: Má Vlast: From Bohemia's Woods & Meadows
Bedrich Smetana: Má Vlast: The Moldau
Gabriel Fauré: Piano Trio in D minor, Op. 120
Evelyn Glennie: A Little Prayer
Beethoven: Symphony No. 3  "Eroica" in E-flat major

Nov. 13 - Nov. 15: Early Beethoven

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat major,
Beethoven: String Quartet No.5, Op.18 No. 5
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major

Nov. 20 - Nov. 22: Heroic Beethoven

Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3
Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-flat major
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 "Emperor" in E-flat major
Beethoven: Bagatelle No. 25 in A minor "Für Elise"

Nov. 27 - Nov. 29: Historic Concert from February 27, 1814

Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A major
Beethoven: Symphony No. 7: II Allegretto (reprise)
Beethoven: Wellington's Victory
Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F major

Dec. 4 - Dec. 6: The Musical Era of the “Choral” Symphony

Beethoven: Adelaide, Op. 46
Beethoven: 11 Bagatelles, Op. 119
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 "Unfinished" in B minor
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in D minor

Dec. 11 - Dec. 13: Historic Concert from December 22, 1808

This concert was over four hours in length. We will present it in two parts.

Dec. 11: Historic Concert Part I

Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F major
Beethoven: Ah! perfido, Op. 65
Beethoven: Mass in C major: Gloria
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major

Dec. 12: Historic Concert Part II

Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in C minor
Beethoven: Mass in C major: Sanctus
Beethoven: Rondo in C major, Op. 51, No. 2
Beethoven: Choral Fantasy

Dec. 13: Historic Concert Parts I & II

Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F major
Beethoven: Ah! perfido, Op. 65
Beethoven: Mass in C major: Gloria
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major
Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in C minor
Beethoven: Mass in C major: Sanctus
Beethoven: Rondo in C major, Op. 51, No. 2
Beethoven: Choral Fantasy

The Beethoven 250 Concerts on CPR Classical

Listen Fridays at 12:30 p.m., Saturdays at 6 p.m. or Sundays at 4 p.m.

Click "Listen Live" on this website, tune to 88.1 FM in Denver, tune to radio signals around Colorado, or ask your smart speaker to “Play CPR Classical.”

Learn more about Beethoven

2020 marks 250 years since the birth of Ludwig Van Beethoven and CPR Classical celebrates! 

