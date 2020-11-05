Joe Biden Is On Track To Win Colorado By The Largest Margin Of A Presidential Candidate In Decades

Joe Biden has earned Colorado's nine electoral college votes in the race for president. And the state's latest numbers have the Democratic candidate up by more than 12 percentage points over President Donald Trump.

That would be the largest margin of victory in a presidential race in Colorado since Ronald Reagan won reelection in 1984 by more than 28 points.

According to the Secretary of State's office, Biden is ahead with more than 55 percent of the vote. His margin of victory is also higher than Hillary Clinton had in 2016, when she won in Colorado by nearly 5 percentage points.

Biden has also earned more than 364,000 more votes than Clinton did four years ago, while Trump has received over 100,000 more votes than he did in 2016. It's also worth noting that in the last presidential election, third-party candidates like Libertarian Gary Johnson and the Green Party's Jill Stein got larger slices of the election pie than the leading third-party candidates in 2020.