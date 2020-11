Met Opera Saturday Matinee Radio Broadcasts: The Complete 2020-21 Schedule

The Metropolitan Opera's Saturday Matinee Broadcasts return to CPR Classical every Saturday morning starting Dec. 5, 2020. Due to venue closures across the country, the season will feature encore broadcasts from the Met's vault.

The 2020-21 season is longer than usual this year, running for 27 consecutive Saturdays through June 5, 2021. Remarkable moments from recent and past seasons include the radio broadcast debuts of Anna Netrebko, Leontyne Price, and Franco Corelli, as well as Renée Fleming’s final bow as Strauss’s Marschallin. Plus a 1961 performance of Verdi's “Il Trovatore” featuring Leontyne Price as Leonora.

New this year is the “Listeners’ Choice” performance on February 6, 2021. Check this article for updates and a link to vote for your favorite in December. In addition, all broadcasts will feature new commentary and intermission content from host Mary Jo Heath and commentator Ira Siff, including new artist interviews, special features and the Opera Quiz.

Below is the schedule for operas and start times, as well as the featured singers and conductors.