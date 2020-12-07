Where Will The Latest Round Of Colorado Coronavirus Relief Money Go?

Gov. Jared Polis has signed a package of emergency stimulus bills that will send hundreds of millions of dollars to businesses and individuals.

That money will filter out through the state government and a network of nonprofits in the next few months.

Here’s where it will go, and how to apply.

Housing help

State lawmakers approved about $54 million for rent and mortgage relief, along with other housing programs run by the Department of Local Affairs. It will be distributed via several existing programs.

Renters and homeowners can already apply for help from the Emergency Housing Assistance Program, or EHAP, through local agencies. To start, call 2-1-1 and ask to be directed to a local agency that can help navigate the EHAP process. A map of the agencies is also available online. The money is only available to people making less than a certain amount. Starting in January, the state plans to launch a unified application on the state website to simplify the program.

Landlords can already apply directly to the Property Owner Preservation program, which will pay rent if a tenant can’t. There is no income limit for the program, but it will only pay up to a certain amount in rent. The program has recently seen demand for about $2.5 million a week in payments.

Another $5 million will go to help undocumented people through the new Emergency Direct Assistance Grant Program Fund. The money will go to a network of nonprofits coordinated by the investment group Impact Charitable. “We’ll work with nonprofit agencies who are trusted and have good and longstanding relationships with communities that are hard to reach,” said Sen. Julie Gonzales, a Democratic cosponsor of the bipartisan bill.

Also, $5 million will go to food pantries by the end of March through an existing grant program.