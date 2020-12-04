Critics Question Push To Expand ‘5-Star’ Program That Exempts Businesses From Certain Coronavirus Restrictions

A program to exempt small businesses from the toughest coronavirus restrictions, the so-called 5-star rating, heralded by Gov. Jared Polis and the state legislature, has little data backing up its safety, and experts say it threatens to exacerbate what’s already a deadly third wave of cases in Colorado.

“This partial opening with the five stars is just treading water going against the riptide, and just being pulled further away from suppressing the pandemic,” said Dr. Thomas Tsai, a surgeon and a health policy researcher in the Department of Health Policy and Management at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

The 5-star program was pioneered, and is run exclusively for now, in Mesa County through a partnership between the county health department and the chamber of commerce. Small businesses that agree to implement basic procedures to reduce the chances of infecting patrons can qualify for fewer restrictions.

Like many of the populous counties in the state, Mesa County is at the red level of restrictions, given the high number of COVID-19 cases. But businesses that carry the 5-star certification there are treated as if they are in the next level down, the orange level of restrictions. So a 5-star certified restaurant in Mesa County, for instance, can allow indoor dining, despite the practice being banned in all other red level counties.

For politicians, it’s a constituent-friendly way to keep one of the hardest-hit sectors of the economy — small businesses, especially restaurants — operating in the pandemic. For some public health officials, it is a way to show their bosses that they are trying to balance health and economic concerns.

Through a spokesperson, Mesa Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said the two are one and the same.

"Economic health is a key component of public health. The two cannot and should not operate independently," Kuhr said. "Economic issues impact the overall health of the community."

Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce President Diane Schwenke announced Friday night that a statewide coalition of chambers of commerce and companies now hope to get state and local heath authorities to grant even greater leeway to businesses that agree to follow health protocols.

"Under the coalition's framework, businesses that are strictly implementing best safety practices will not be subject to restrictions that, under the current dial process, is subject to change every two weeks," Schwenke said. "Regardless of what level a county is on the statewide dial, certified businesses will be able to stay open."