Colorado Businesses Trade Better Health And Safety Practices For Less Stringent COVID-19 Restrictions

The Colorado health department has finalized rules for a program that would loosen COVID-19 restrictions for businesses going above and beyond public health orders.

To qualify for the new 5 Star State Certification Program, businesses must set up extra safety precautions on top of what is already required by law. Certified businesses will get to expand their operations in exchange, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Qualifications include plans for outbreak detection, reporting and response processes, high ventilation standards and efforts to provide special business hours or accommodations for at-risk populations.

Some other qualifications are specific to the type of business. For example, certified restaurants will have to seat tables 10 feet apart, instead of the regular six.

Depending on the level of spread in a given county, certified businesses may also be eligible for higher capacity limits.

Mesa County started a pilot of the program earlier this year. It's currently at the second-highest level of restrictions on the state's status dial because of its high number of COVID-19 cases.