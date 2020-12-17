Wild Bison Return To Colorado’s Great Plains

Ten bison now roam in their new home on the range in southeastern Colorado.

Seven adult females, two adult males and a male calf were part of Colorado State University’s research herd bred to conserve the genetics of North America’s original bison. These animals are genetically pure descendants of the 30 million north American bison that were nearly hunted to extinction more than a century ago.

The ten transferred bison are now on the 25,000 acre Heartland Ranch Nature Preserve in Bent County. It’s part of the Southern Plains Land Trust's six prairie wildlife refuges.

The trust’s executive director, Nicole Rosmarino, said bison are a keystone species that help shape and restore the shortgrass prairie ecosystem.

“They're very mobile, so they create a mosaic of less grazed areas and more grazed areas,” she said. “They also maintain grasslands by knocking out trees and shrubs. They take dust baths, which, because they're massive beasts, create depressions in the earth, which can give rise to seasonal ponds. When the rains come, [that] benefits wildflowers, butterflies and spadefoot toads.”