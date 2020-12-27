Southern Colorado Food Banks Report Increased Demand As They Head Into 2021

Southern Colorado food banks have seen increases in service use over the past year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Less access to food at schools because of remote learning and rising unemployment has increased food insecurity across the state.

Care and Share food bank based in Colorado Springs has more than 280 partners across the Southern Colorado region providing food to people in need. Spokesperson Joanna Wise said the organization has distributed 50 percent more food during the pandemic than previous years and doesn't see that changing anytime soon.

"We know that since we're still in the midst of the pandemic, we really are still responding to it," said Wise. "We will be doing this for months to come."

Partner agencies like Las Animas Helping Hands have seen the same increases. The organization provides weekly food support, as well as rent, utility and prescription assistance.

Executive Director Sharon Barber said they've seen more than 900 families over the past six months, almost double what they saw during the same time last year.