Hanging Lake, Rocky Mountain National Park Camping Reservations: When And How To Get Yours

If you were hoping to hammer down a date for your spring or summer camping trip to Rocky Mountain National Park, you might have to wait a little longer to secure it.

The annual online rush for Colorado campers to secure backcountry permits in Rocky Mountain National Park has been delayed following widespread website glitches that shut down the reservation system earlier this week. Instead, would-be campers have to wait until next Monday, March 8, to make their reservations.

The National Park Service reservation system crashed Monday shortly after going live for the season. The Park Service blamed the problem on the federal government’s online payment platform, pay.gov.

Park officials told The Denver Post a few people were able to work through the glitches and make RMNP reservations, but that the reservation system was quickly shut down in the interest of fairness.