The Senate Is About To Pull An All-Nighter. Hickenlooper Isn’t Worried, But He Could Use More Coffee

The U.S. Senate is spending Friday night in a marathon voting session known as a vote-a-rama.

It’s a procedural gauntlet Democrats have to endure to get their $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill passed with only 51 votes, instead of the 60 votes typically required.

Any Senator can propose an amendment and call for a vote as part of the budget reconciliation process. And some Republican senators have promised to draw out this vote-a-rama, to underline their opposition to the bill.

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who asked that Senate clerks read the entire bill out loud Thursday night, said he had 100 amendments drafted and was organizing shifts of GOP senators in the hopes of keeping the process going for as long as possible.

“The delay, I think, is intended more to cause frustration among Democrats than it really is to delay the final bill,” Sen. John Hickenlooper said. “I think they recognize there is a resolve to provide relief to people who have lost so much.”

Colorado’s junior senator expects frustration and exhaustion to increase as the process grinds on, but said “it’s nothing compared to what so many of our citizens are feeling. People have been out of work for a year.”