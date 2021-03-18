WATCH LIVE: A Virtual Town Hall About Mental Health In Colorado
The pandemic has been an extraordinary and trying time in Colorado, especially now as vaccinations ramp up and people start to feel there is a light at the end of the yearlong tunnel.
Colorado Public Radio, along with other news partners and the Colorado News Collaborative, is bringing you a live panel and conversation about the mental health challenges the state faces. Coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. on March 18.
The conversation, hosted by Jordan Chavez of 9News (who bravely broke stigma barriers to talk about his own mental health) features:
- Dr. Robert Werthwein, Colorado's top mental health official who has dealt with his own mental health challenges.
- Laura Negley from Eads, who faced debilitating depression in a rural community she says doesn't discuss mental health.
- Dana Licko from Denver, a mother and former journalist who battles an opioid addiction and talks about the importance of self-care.
If you are in crisis, or are looking for mental health services for you or someone you know, call the Colorado Crisis Services hotline. Call 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255 to speak with a trained counselor or professional. Counselors are also available at walk-in locations or online to chat between 4 p.m. and 12 a.m.