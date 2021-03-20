The Colorado GOP Needs A Comeback. But First It Must Pick Someone To Lead It

Colorado Republicans will soon have a new leader at the helm as they try to chart a path forward following several years of steep election losses.

The five candidates vying to head the state’s Republican Party are making their final pitches before the election on March 27, 2021. And as one candidate bluntly put it when asked about the party's losses, “we are in a horrible, bad, no good, very lousy place.”

The outgoing chair, Rep. Ken Buck, decided not to seek reelection to the two-year position, opening the door to a diverse slate of contenders. While just a few hundred party activists will select the next chair, their choice will have ramifications for how Republicans make their case to the broader electorate as they try to reverse some of the gains Democrats have made.

“They are the person that is quoted on a regular basis,” said Republican political consultant Tyler Sandberg. “They are the face of the Republican Party when there's not a legislative debate happening, or candidates that have been nominated. They speak for the party to the unaffiliated voter, to the average consumer of news.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Republican U.S. Rep. Ken Buck at a watch party for President Donald Trump’s convention acceptance speech on Thursday evening Aug. 27, 2020, in Windsor.

The frontrunners in the race are former Secretary of State Scott Gessler and current party vice-chair Kristi Burton Brown, who first rose to conservative fame as the author of Colorado’s failed 2008 personhood amendment. The field also includes former congressional candidates Casper Stockham and Rich Mancuso and political consultant Jonathan Lockwood.

The field is diverse both ideologically and demographically. Stockham is African American. Lockwood is gay, and strongly opposed the reelection of President Donald Trump, to the point that he voted for the Biden-Harris ticket.

A focus on party growth, and election doubt

The candidates made their cases at a recent forum hosted by the Colorado Hispanic Republicans.

“No one like me has been elected to lead the Colorado Republican Party,” said Burton Brown. “Since before I was born, suburban moms like me, who are lawyers, who have children, are Democrats in Colorado.”

“If we do not win unaffiliated voters, members of our minority communities, suburban moms and millennials like me, if we do not win new kinds of voters and bring them into our party, we will not win in Colorado,” she said.

To do that, Burton Brown argued the GOP needs to focus on ‘micro-targeting’ and local issues. “This is what happened in the Georgia Senate race. The Democrats ran on local issues that the swing voters cared about. The Republicans campaigned on national issues, which are absolutely important, but not what the swing voters often care about.”

Gessler agreed that the party should be grounded in bread-and butter-issues, to “be relevant to people's lives.”

“We need to talk about conservative solutions to people's problems. We need to hold Democrats accountable for the massive unemployment we face in the state, the loss of children's education... the attack on our industries and jobs.”

Yet as much as the candidates have said the party should focus on everyday concerns, the race itself hasn’t been divorced from national politics. In an echo of national Republicans, most of the candidates say election integrity — specifically overhauling some of Colorado’s voting laws — is a big priority.

For Gessler, who served as the state’s top election official during the time Colorado moved to all-mail ballots, this topic requires a bit of a balancing act.

At state legislative hearing on Colorado’s election security last December, he defended Dominion Voting Systems, the Denver-based company that Trump and his allies on the right have accused without evidence of switching votes to Biden. Dominion, one of its employees, and another company, Smartmatic, have since filed numerous defamation lawsuits, saying their reputations have been destroyed.

Dominion technology “generally performed very well in Colorado,” Gessler told the legislative panel. However, in his run for chair, Gessler has called the results of the presidential race into doubt and emphasized his work with the Trump campaign to challenge the vote in Nevada.

“There are real concerns about this election and I understand those completely,” Gessler told CPR News. “I do think we need to get to the bottom of some of these questions.”