These Colorado Counties No Longer Have To Follow The Statewide Mask Mandate
This story was last updated on April 13 at 8:00 a.m.
On Friday, April 2, Gov. Jared Polis announced by executive order that nearly half of Colorado's counties will be freed from the state's comprehensive mask mandate, based on low enough COVID incidence levels.
The order, which remains in effect for 30 days, releases counties now at level "green" on the state's color-coded COVID-19 restrictions dial from the statewide mask mandate. Those counties will still have the authority to set their own mask restrictions should they choose.
What does the statewide mask mandate currently say?
In July 2020, Gov. Jared Polis signed Colorado's first statewide mask order, requiring masks to be worn in all public spaces. Polis has extended the order every 30 days since then. Some counties, like Denver, opted for stricter mask rules — like mask-wearing outdoors — at times when COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations were on the rise.
Where do I no longer need to wear a mask in Colorado?
As of April 12, 34 counties in Colorado are listed as level "green" on the state's COVID dial, which means the county no longer has to abide by the state's mask mandate.
- Alamosa
- Baca
- Bent
- Cheyenne
- Costilla
- Conejos
- Crowley
- Custer
- Delta
- Dolores
- Gilpin
- Gunnison
- Hinsdale
- Huerfano
- Jackson
- Kiowa
- Kit Carson
- Lincoln
- Logan
- Mineral
- Moffat
- Montrose
- Ouray
- Otero
- Park
- Phillips
- Prowers
- Rio Blanco
- Rio Grande
- Saguache
- San Juan
- Sedgwick
- Washington
- Yuma
While these counties no longer need to follow the state's mask mandate, local mask restrictions may still apply. Make sure to check your city or state's website to see where things stand.
This list is provided by the state and is updated every day at 4 p.m.
Where do I still need to wear a mask in Colorado?
If your county is not included in the list above, you must still abide by the statewide mask mandate. That means masks must continue to be worn when in public indoor spaces with 10 or more people who have not been vaccinated, or whose vaccination status is unknown. Here's where you can find out what color your county is in.
Note: The statewide mask mandate does not require masks to be worn outside, and it does not apply to personal residences. At the same time, some counties, health departments or businesses may have enacted mask rules that are stricter than the statewide mandate. Check with your county to see what the rules near you are.
Even if your county is in level "green" on the state's color-coded COVID restrictions dial, masks are still mandatory in the following places:
- Child care centers
- Indoor children's camps
- Public-facing government facilities
- Emergency medical and other health care settings (like hospitals, urgent care facilities, clinics and doctors offices)
- Personal services (like hair and nail salons, barbershops, esthetician services, tattoo shops)
The latest updates on masks, vaccines and COVID in Colorado
- April 9: Gov. Jared Polis warns Colorado of a fourth coronavirus wave
- April 6: The number of seniors catching and dying from COVID-19 in Colorado has plummeted
- April 5: A federal, mass COVID vaccination site is opening in Pueblo in mid-April
- April 2: Polis releases rural counties from most mask restrictions
- Your always up-to-date Colorado vaccine guide
- How to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Denver