These Colorado Counties No Longer Have To Follow The Statewide Mask Mandate

This story was last updated on April 13 at 8:00 a.m.

On Friday, April 2, Gov. Jared Polis announced by executive order that nearly half of Colorado's counties will be freed from the state's comprehensive mask mandate, based on low enough COVID incidence levels.

The order, which remains in effect for 30 days, releases counties now at level "green" on the state's color-coded COVID-19 restrictions dial from the statewide mask mandate. Those counties will still have the authority to set their own mask restrictions should they choose.

What does the statewide mask mandate currently say?

In July 2020, Gov. Jared Polis signed Colorado's first statewide mask order, requiring masks to be worn in all public spaces. Polis has extended the order every 30 days since then. Some counties, like Denver, opted for stricter mask rules — like mask-wearing outdoors — at times when COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations were on the rise.

Where do I no longer need to wear a mask in Colorado?

As of April 12, 34 counties in Colorado are listed as level "green" on the state's COVID dial, which means the county no longer has to abide by the state's mask mandate.