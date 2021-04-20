WATCH LIVE: Polis To Provide Update On Colorado’s Coronavirus Response, Vaccinations

Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to deliver an update on Colorado's coronavirus response at 12:45 p.m., April 20, 2021, from the carriage house at the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion. He'll be joined by Dr. Racel Herlihy from the Colorado Department of Public Health.

Colorado Public Radio will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

The state has moved into a new phase of managing the pandemic when the color-coded dial was retired on April 16 and local jurisdictions assumed most of the responsibility for setting rules or reopening their economies. Cases however in the "fourth wave" have stayed persistently high and the state’s positivity rate is above the 5 percent level public health leaders watch closely.