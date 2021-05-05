As The Pueblo Region Plans For The Future, Solving Housing Issues And Supporting Diverse Communities Are Priorities

A new comprehensive regional plan is in the works for Pueblo County.

The process, dubbed "Your Plan, Your Pueblo," brings together community members, local governments and agencies to create a vision for the area’s future. It’s based on demographic projections, economic data and community input.

The plan aims to address topics including infrastructure, growth and development, the economy, neighborhoods, and quality of life.

Pueblo County Planning and Development Director Carmen Howard said it’s a much-needed update to a plan created in 2002, and that it's important due to the area’s size and diversity.

“A regional plan pushes the bar higher,” Howard said. “It allows the entire region to work together to develop a cohesive plan rather than one that's focused only on small areas within that region.”

Local governments involved in the planning process include Pueblo County and city, Boone and Rye; metropolitan districts Pueblo West and Colorado City; and unincorporated communities like Avondale and Beulah. Community members were surveyed recently about their concerns and ideas for the region.