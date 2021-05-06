A New Salida Treatment Center Aims To Fill Behavioral Health Care Gaps In The Region

A new regional center for mental health and addiction recovery is being built in Salida to help fill behavioral health gaps in south central Colorado. The site, which will be located at the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center campus, is being led by Solvista Health.

Tammy Moruzzi, Chief Nursing Officer at Solvista Health and lead on the Regional Assessment Center (RAC), has worked as a nurse since she was 18. She said this treatment center will help improve public health in the region.

"We've seen increased deaths from overdose," Moruzzi said. "We've had increased emergency room visits for prescription substance use issues like opiates, and definitely alcohol use disorder. The idea behind the RAC is that we can provide people in our community what they need in our community."

The RAC will expand behavioral health services to Chaffee, Custer, Fremont, Lake, Park and surrounding counties, like Saguache and Gunnison. Moruzzi said she and others often refer to the region as "a doughnut hole," where there are 13,000 square miles that don't have access to a facility within 100 miles.

Death due to overdose has also increased in Colorado over the past few decades. According to the Colorado Office of Behavioral Health, the state's opioid overdose rate grew 179 percent between 2001 and 2015.