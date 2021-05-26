COVID in Colorado: Million-Dollar Giveaways, Kids Getting Vaccinated, Masking Changes And More

Now that the CDC and the state have all but abandoned mask requirements, it’s up to Coloradans to decide where and when to mask, though some businesses still require it.

Overall, new cases of the coronavirus have dipped in the last week, but unvaccinated people continue to get sick, particularly from contagious variants of the virus first identified in other countries. If that’s not enough of an incentive to get vaccinated, the state is throwing in the chance to win $1 million. Here’s a breakdown of where things are as of this week.

Kids and vaccines:

Kids 12 and older are now eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine. In Colorado, as of May 20, 11 percent of Coloradans aged 12-15 had gotten their first dose of vaccine. The state wants that number to go up, and quickly, so it’s changing its strategy to make it more convenient for people to get a vaccine.

As for the effects of the vaccine on kids, here are some answers to key questions:

How effective is the vaccine for kids?

Pfizer's study found the vaccine was even more effective --100 percent -- in children 12-15 years old than for older age groups.

How safe is the vaccine for this younger age group?

The safety profile is similar to that of adults, so the vaccine is extremely safe according to researchers.

Kids aren’t as likely to get sick from COVID-19, so why is it necessary to get the vaccine?

There have already been several hundred pediatric deaths and tens of thousands of hospitalizations for kids so, like adults, they need to be vaccinated. They also contribute to herd immunity, which would significantly reduce transmission of the virus.

What kinds of side effects do children experience?

Kids can expect to have the same side-effects as adults including a sore arm, fever and fatigue.

Are there children who should NOT receive the vaccine?

Doctors recommend the vaccine for the vast majority of children, even those with severe food allergies. For kids with chronic medical conditions, there may be cases where they don’t respond as well to the vaccine. And there may be extremely rare cases where a child has a severe allergic reaction to their first dose which may mean forgoing the second doses. Here’s the CDC's general guidance.

Leaders hope million-dollar giveaways will boost vaccinations:

Kids aren’t the only ones proving hard to reach with a vaccine. Colorado’s rural counties generally have the lowest vaccination rates across the state.

To try to boost those numbers, Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday that the state will give away $1 million each to five different vaccinated Coloradans. All the details about that sweepstakes are here, including whether you’re eligible if you’ve already gotten the shot.

Here's where things stand: