COVID in Colorado: Highly Contagious Variant Spreading, Scholarship Winners, Vaccine Rates And More

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Drag queen Dixie Krystals attaches a poster to the window of the Center on Colfax, which offers support and resources for Colorado’s LGBTQ community. She was there to attract attention for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic being offered by the Center, May 19, 2021.

Are Vaccine Incentives Even That Effective?

The $1 million COVID vaccine drawing is the biggest sweepstakes in the state, but it’s not the only incentive out there.

Mesa County is holding its own vaccine cash giveaways throughout the summer. Metropolitan State University in Denver is offering 5 students the chance to win free tuition money in exchange for getting vaccinated. And this summer at the Greeley Stampede, vaccines will be offered onsite — those who get a shot will be rewarded with a voucher for two rodeo tickets.

Colorado also recently launched a new workplace vaccination program that allows employers, unions, and trade associations of any size to provide their workers with more opportunities to receive the COVID vaccine. Through the program, employers can request a free, on-site vaccination event. Staffing, logistics, and vaccine supplies will be coordinated and provided by the state health department.

The thing is, it's unknown if vaccine incentives are effective enough to get large numbers of people vaccinated. Most Colorado leaders think they’re worth a shot, but Rep. Lauren Bobert disagrees, saying the government doesn’t need to be in the business of bribing people to get vaccinated. And right now, Colorado's vaccine numbers aren't increasing — they're going down.

Two weeks ago, the number of vaccine doses administered in total was over 150,000. Last week, that number decreased to 117,574 (accurate vaccine dose numbers are not available yet for this week).

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Frederick Mackey gets his COVID-19 jab at a vaccination clinic offered by the Center on Colfax, May 19, 2021.

Vaccination Rates, Variants And Cases:

As of June 11, here’s where things stand:

People in Colorado who have been fully immunized: 2,732,346

2,732,346 Total Colorado population: 5,773,714

5,773,714 Percent of people immunized: 47%

Last week around this time, the percentage of people who had been vaccinated in the state was 45.

A dozen Colorado counties now have COVID vaccination rates higher than 70 percent of their eligible populations: Broomfield, Boulder, Eagle, Denver, Gunnison, Mineral, Summit, San Miguel and San Juan. The state’s highest vaccination rates are in San Juan and San Miguel counties, in southwest Colorado.

That’s not the case everywhere though. In El Paso county, 48 percent of eligible people are fully immunized, and in Pueblo, 51.1 percent of eligible people have received one shot of the vaccine (Pueblo does not have figures for how many are fully vaccinated on its website).

In Mesa county, the vaccination rate has hovered around 38 percent for people who are fully vaccinated. As of Tuesday, the county had 242 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 6.4 percent — and the highly contagious Delta variant is spreading there rapidly. This week, Mesa County public health issued a public health alert warning residents of the spread, and asking people who have symptoms of any kind to avoid work, school, child care and social gatherings — even if they are vaccinated.

Also this week, the state health department released data on breakthrough infections. Since mid-January, the state has recorded nearly 170,000 confirmed COVID cases. It identified around 2,900 breakthrough cases — that’s less than 2 percent. Doctors say that shows the effectiveness of the vaccines most of the time protecting people from getting sick.

The good news is, the state’s 7-day rate of COVID tests coming back positive has fallen to 2.46 percent — the lowest point since the start of the pandemic.