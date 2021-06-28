Centura Health Employees Who Get Their COVID Vaccines Will Also Get A $500 Bonus

Centura Health announced Monday it will give employees at all of its 17 hospitals a $500 bonus for getting the COVID-19 vaccine, including those who may have received their shots months ago.

President and CEO Peter Banko said it's the system's way of encouraging everyone to get vaccinated and to thank those who already have.

“So we've seen other health systems starting in May mandating the vaccine. We're trying our best to stay away from a mandate,” Banko said. “From all the data we've seen mandates only increase hesitancy.”

In April, a health care system in Texas became the first to require the vaccine for workers. That led to a lawsuit, which was thrown out, and more than 150 workers resigning or being fired.