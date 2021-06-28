Colorado College Drops Its Mask Mandate, Leading A Chorus Of Higher Education Institutions

Officials estimate at least 84 percent of the campus population — which includes students, faculty and staff — is fully vaccinated, though only 60 percent of people have submitted proof of vaccination. Unvaccinated individuals will be encouraged to wear a mask, but it will not be enforced.

In its announcement, Colorado College warned of the danger the Delta variant poses against unvaccinated people.

“The CDC still strongly recommends masks for unvaccinated people, who are at the greatest risk of becoming infected,” the announcement said. “The Delta variant, expected to become dominant in the U.S. very soon, spreads more quickly than previous variants and poses a risk for more vulnerable people to be infected and experience serious illness if they are not fully vaccinated.”

About 278,000 people in El Paso County have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s one of the least-vaccinated counties on the Front Range, according to state data.

Several other colleges, like Colorado Mesa University and Fort Lewis College, have dropped their mask mandates for vaccinated individuals, but unvaccinated people must still mask up. The University of Northern Colorado in Greeley has announced that its mask requirement for all people will go on hold for the summer term, but it has not announced whether it will be dropped for the fall, when the campus is more densely populated.