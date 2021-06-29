Lessons Learned: Aurora Public Schools Evaluates How The Pandemic Affected Students

Lesson learned: How students learned

On the positive side, the district transitioned to virtual learning much more rapidly than anyone expected. Within two weeks, APS distributed more than 27,000 laptops and tablets. It said staff and students struggled to adapt initially, but staff got trained on the technology over the summer.

Still, students and staff struggled in hybrid learning, where some students learned in person while others learned remotely.

“Although APS worked to build up support for hybrid teaching and learning, it was not sufficient and did not happen as quickly as was needed,” the report said.

All schools shifted between remote, hybrid and in-person learning multiple times throughout the year, transitions that were “disruptive and difficult to navigate.”

High schools implemented a college block schedule for the first time, with two three-hour courses that ran for about 20 days each. That helped keep students separated into groups required by health and safety guidelines. But the block schedule didn’t work, as it “was extremely difficult for many students and staff who struggled with both the length of classes and pacing.”

Though the district created a system of classroom monitors to provide additional staffing when school staff were quarantined, it was still not enough. Schools nationwide struggled with a shortage of substitute teachers. And though students could go to safe community learning sites after school, parents were frustrated there was no transportation provided for students, the report said.

Not all of the transition’s consequences were negative, though. Most students did report they’ve become stronger at working independently. Munn also said there will be many opportunities to utilize the higher technological literacy among staff to engage students in new ways, “be it for remote field trips or for absences or extended illnesses or for any number of things that are going forward.”

Aurora Public Schools

Lesson learned: Direct communication is best

The district found health updates that came directly from the Tri-County Health Department were most effective. If information was passed on to families by district officials, it was “frequently met with mistrust or misunderstanding.” The district will consider setting up structures to get regular feedback from students, parents, and staff.

APS recently became one of the top 15 districts in the nation in its use of Talking Points, a multilingual text messaging system for teachers, families, and schools. During the pandemic, APS used the platform to send more than 1.4 million messages. The district recognized the role parents played in holding students accountable for logging in and engaging, and said in its report that it hopes to tap and empower more families to help with in-home learning in the future.

Though 90 percent of students said in surveys that their teachers really cared about them, many said block scheduling prevented them from being able to develop relationships with teachers or peers.

More than half of families identified that students needed more support staying focused and engaged.

The district wants to encourage more informal interactions between school staff and students, with hopes of connecting learning to what students want to work toward in the future.