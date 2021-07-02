Polis Signs A Major Climate Bill, But Promises It Won’t Bring A Cap-And-Trade Program To Colorado

After months of tense negotiations among Colorado Democrats, Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation Friday to advance environmental justice and reduce climate pollution.

At the same time, the governor shut the door on a potential policy strategy favored by some environmental groups. To accompany the bill signing, Polis issued an executive order that prohibits the state from installing an economy-wide cap-and-trade system.

“While this approach, depending on the details, may have merit at the federal or international level, it is not an appropriate policy for Colorado,” Polis wrote.

The move marks Polis’ most aggressive action yet against the prospect of cap-and-trade in Colorado. Since winning the governor’s office, Polis has long argued the policy would harm the state’s economy and burden poorer communities. His administration has instead sought to reduce emissions through voluntary agreements and targeted policies for specific industries.

Pam Kiely, the associate vice president of U.S. climate at the Environmental Defense Fund, said the previous opposition made his executive order “mystifying.”

“It’s very clear the governor does not like cap-and-invest programs, so I’m not sure why he needs an executive order to underline that,” Kiely said.