It’s Too Hot And Dry To Fish This 100-Mile Stretch Of The Colorado River

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking people to avoid fishing on the Colorado River between Kremmling and Rifle west of Vail. Water in the 100-mile stretch of river is too low and too warm, and fish are dying, state wildlife officials say.

Ongoing extreme drought conditions on the Western Slope have dried the river’s flows to about half of what’s historically expected this time of year. The low levels mean the water is unusually warm, which is dangerous for trout and other cold-water fish.

“We’ve seen some carcasses around, and we’ve had multiple reports from the public as seeing dead fish. And so it’s time to give the fish a bit of a rest,” said Jon Ewert, an aquatic biologist for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Parts of western Colorado have been in a drought for the last 20 years. Scientists are calling this a megadrought, which are periods of dryness that last decades. Research shows that global warming accounts for about half of the current megadrought’s severity.

The voluntary restrictions could become a mandatory closure if conditions continue to decline, Ewert said. A couple of weeks of early monsoon rains helped raise river levels, and the cloud cover kept the water from getting as hot. But the forecast doesn’t show much rain in the near future.

Ewert said a fishing trip to the Western Slope would be an “eye-opener” for those who haven’t visited the area this year because of how bad conditions are. He recommends anglers keep a thermometer in their fishing vest, and if water temperatures are above 65 degrees, it’s a good idea to call it a day.