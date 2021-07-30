Unvaccinated Colorado State Workers Will Face Routine COVID-19 Testing And Have To Wear Masks Indoors

The state of Colorado became the latest government to ratchet up the pressure on unvaccinated workers, announcing Friday that those who choose not to get protected from COVID-19 will face routine testing for the virus and must continue to wear face coverings when inside buildings.

In an afternoon announcement that closely mirrors one made Thursday by President Joe Biden, Gov. Jared Polis said state employees without proof of COVID-19 vaccination will now be tested twice weekly, with results submitted to human resources. When they prove they are fully vaccinated, they can stop being tested.

“The state of Colorado has a responsibility to lead by example and to model workplace safety policies that reduce community spread and protect our workers and those who interact with them. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and highly effective even against the Delta variant, and we encourage all eligible Coloradans including state employees to get vaccinated,” Polis said in a statement. “We need more help to end this pandemic and I know that our state employees can rise to the challenge just like families, individuals, and businesses across Colorado and our country are doing.”