Video: President Joe Biden To Speak After Deadly Kabul Airport Explosions

Updated 4:23 p.m.

President Joe Biden says the United States will complete its evacuation of Americans and others from Kabul, despite the attack that killed at least 60 Afghans and 12 U.S. service members.

He vowed to avenge the deaths, saying the U.S. has some idea of who perpetrated the attacks and will hunt them down. Continuing the evacuation means Biden risks more deaths, but the alternative would be an early end to the pullout and leaving behind Americans still seeking to leave the country.

The White House rescheduled Biden’s first in-person meeting with Israel’s new prime minister and canceled a video conference with governors on incoming Afghan refugees after the Kabul attacks.

The U.S. is blaming the suicide bombings and gunfire on the local affiliate of the Islamic State. The American service members had been carrying out screenings at the gates of the airport, where thousands of Afghans have crowded in for nearly two weeks in hopes of an evacuation.