WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis To Provide Update On COVID-19 In Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 in Colorado and announce a new primary care grant program on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 11 a.m.

Polis will be joined by Aaron Shupp, M.D., a Family Medicine Specialist at Rocky Mountain Primary Care and Marc Moss, M.D., the Head of Division of Pulmonary Sciences and Critical Care Medicine at University of Colorado School of Medicine-Anschutz. They will speak from Partners in Health Family Medicine in Westminster.

CPR News will carry the Governor's remarks online only. You can watch the update when it begins via the video below, or on our Facebook page.

Across the state, the return to in-person learning has immediately lead to COVID-19 spreading. Last week, there were nearly 500 newly reported cases in just four school districts. Of those, more than 280 came from Douglas County School District.

While the district has said it will comply with the most recent public health order issued by the Tri-County Health Department — requiring all students and staff preschool through 12th grade to wear a mask while inside schools — Douglas County's commissioners gave initial approval this week to split from Tri-County Health and form their own public health department over its opposition to the department's mask order.

All Colorado school districts can opt into a new state program that will expand testing measures in order to keep classes in-person. Students and staff at participating schools can get tested for free, regardless of vaccination status or whether symptoms are present.