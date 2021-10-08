Colorado Springs vaccine provider terminated from state program months after suspension

The Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic in Colorado Springs was terminated from the state’s COVID-19 vaccine provider program Friday, six months after the state health department launched an investigation into the clinic.

“They have been officially notified as of last night or this morning that they are being removed from the COVID-19 vaccine provider program,” said Scott Bookman, COVID-19 incident commander for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, at a press event Friday. “We will not be reengaging with them on vaccine work.”

The state found numerous issues with the clinic’s storage of COVID-19 vaccines, including a failure to monitor storage unit temperatures and a failure to comply with state guidance for handling temperature fluctuations. The clinic also reportedly failed to comply with safety practices such as not observing social distancing or masking requirements. Finally, the state found the clinic failed to comply with the CDC’s COVID-19 billing guidelines.

An investigation was launched in April after the El Paso County Health Department observed problems at the clinic, according to a press release from the state. More than 3,000 doses were confiscated from the clinic, around 7,000 vaccine appointments scheduled through May were cancelled, and 3,933 patients who were vaccinated at the clinic were instructed to get re-vaccinated.

The clinic is still offering monoclonal antibody infusions, which are coordinated through a federal program. CDPHE shared its findings with federal regulators and recommended they stop working with the Dr. Moma clinic, according to a press release.

After the state started to investigate Dr. Moma, it also announced it would start doing onsite inspections of the state’s more than 1,000 vaccine providers to avoid future issues.