Artists from the Pikes Peak region look to the creative community’s future with a new cultural plan

The Pikes Peak region has a new cultural plan called Arts Vision 2030, designed to reflect the growing and diverse population in El Paso and Teller counties.

The plan commits to cultural equity through inclusion and racial justice. Key elements include nurturing creative talent, collaborations and funding.

It describes both short and long-term goals, including supporting creativity among military personnel and making K-12 arts education more consistent throughout the region.

The plan also provides a framework for developing an industry-specific centralized online bulletin board or clearing house for artists to find jobs, venues and other resources. It further points to opportunities to engage with health care services, businesses and environmental groups to encourage more cultural interactions as well as to promote the region as an arts destination featuring art trails and year-round tourism.

Authors suggest the arts community has weathered the pandemic fairly well by pivoting to outdoor and virtual events.

Organizers of the plan said some 4,500 people participated in surveys and interviews to provide input and more than 660 contributed directly. Participants include artists, community leaders and the general public. This plan follows one created in 2010.