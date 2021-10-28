Artists from the Pikes Peak region look to the creative community’s future with a new cultural plan
The Pikes Peak region has a new cultural plan called Arts Vision 2030, designed to reflect the growing and diverse population in El Paso and Teller counties.
The plan commits to cultural equity through inclusion and racial justice. Key elements include nurturing creative talent, collaborations and funding.
It describes both short and long-term goals, including supporting creativity among military personnel and making K-12 arts education more consistent throughout the region.
The plan also provides a framework for developing an industry-specific centralized online bulletin board or clearing house for artists to find jobs, venues and other resources. It further points to opportunities to engage with health care services, businesses and environmental groups to encourage more cultural interactions as well as to promote the region as an arts destination featuring art trails and year-round tourism.
Authors suggest the arts community has weathered the pandemic fairly well by pivoting to outdoor and virtual events.
Organizers of the plan said some 4,500 people participated in surveys and interviews to provide input and more than 660 contributed directly. Participants include artists, community leaders and the general public. This plan follows one created in 2010.
More Southern Colorado arts and culture news:
- Meet the new Pikes Peak Poet Laureate: Ashley Cornelius
- Photo exhibit highlights Colorado Springs ‘then and now’ as city celebrates 150th birthday
- Can Trinidad become a ‘hip’ town without becoming Denver?
- The Salida Ranger District is inviting artists to camp in Southern Colorado’s Forests, then make art about them
Note: Art Vision 2030 planning was led by the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region and the Bee Vradenburg Foundation which are financial supporters of KRCC.
You care!
You want to know what is really going on in Southern Colorado these days. We have got just the thing for people like you: the KRCC Weekly Digest. Sign up here and we will see you in your email inbox soon!